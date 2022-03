All lanes of State Route 79 have reopened near Julian after a Lamborghini reportedly crashed into two motorcycles, the San Diego County Sheriff's said.

The crash was reported at around 11:41 a.m. on SR-79 at Coulter Ridge Drive.

UPDATE: NB/SB SR-79 south of Julian Estates Rd, all lanes reopened to traffic. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 19, 2022

SDSO told NBC 7 that they are unsure if anyone was injured or what may have caused the crash.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.