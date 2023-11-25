2 injured during Lakeside shooting, stabbing: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

A fight that broke out in the street Saturday night in Lakeside ended in a shooting and stabbing that left a man and teenage boy injured, authorities said.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Woodside Avenue.

Deputies found a man lying on the ground in front of Woodside Apartments with a gunshot wound in the chest and active bleeding, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

SDSO also found a 16-year-old boy who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

A juvenile was taken into custody for the stabbing, sheriff's Lt. Chris Katra said in a press release Sunday afternoon. The shooting suspect is still at large.

A car was pulled over at the CVS on Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon following the incident, sheriff's Lt. Matthew Carpenter said. The people in the vehicle were detained, but authorities have not confirmed if they are connected to the shooting or stabbing.

Woodside Avenue was blocked off from Winter Gardens Boulevard to Riverview Avenue. Authorities remained at the scene to investigate the incident and gather evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for details that lead to an arrest.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.