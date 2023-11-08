Lakeside School Board president leading charge for Parent's Bill of Rights, more control over curriculum

Frustrated over the state of California’s education policies and curriculum, a Lakeside School Board leader is rallying board members from other districts to develop a so-called Parent’s Bill of Rights.

Some of the things included in Lakeside Union School Board member Andrew Hayes' eight-point proposal are:

A public listing of all educational materials

Notifying parents of bullying, suicidal intent and sexual transitioning

The ability to opt out of "inappropriate topics" like sex education

Detailing "age-inappropriate" library books so they can restrict access to literature they think is objectionable

“It’s a great idea," explained mother of five Jacqua Horn. "Because everyone's household is different. Everybody parents, you know, they parent differently. And I know I would do something like that just because some things I want my kids to know about."

But parent Torrie Kehl said she wants to expose her children to everything.

“Children need to read about, like I said, all different kinds of things in the world for reading. I believe that's how they come to understand other people and include other people, and are nice to everybody that they meet and learn to accept people regardless of their race, their creed, religion, sexual identity, everything."

Parents Bill of Rights and notification policies have already been passed in several California school districts, including Temecula, where parents have to be notified of a child's sexual transition.

Critics say the parents bills passed in Texas and Florida have made it easier to ban books on LGBTQ+ and race issues.

“I think school districts should be able to have a process where parents can say, I object to this. And again, a board is elected by the community that they serve," said Hayes.

He plans to bring his proposal to the Lakeside School Board during their Dec. 14 meeting.

Back in July, the Temecula Valley School Board voted to reject state-endorsed curriculum that mentions gay rights activist Harvey Milk. They reversed their decision after Governor Gavin Newsom announced they'd face a $1.5-million fine.