Lakeside Nail Salon Making Thousands of Masks for the Community

NBC 7 has been featuring people throughout our community doing great things and making an effort to help others during this pandemic, and Crystal’s Nails & Spa in Lakeside is helping in a big way.

Workers started sewing masks for a coworker’s sister who is a nurse but then realized this was something they could do to help their community, as well.

They’re now waiting in line to get fabric and supplies, and spending countless hours making masks for others to help keep everybody safe and healthy.

They’ve made masks for area hospitals and health care workers, firefighters, police officers, daycare centers, grocery store and restaurant workers; anyone who needs one.

“We are all in this together, as one big fight. It’s a little gesture of appreciation to the community because they’ve been supporting us all these years,” Paul Vo of Crystal’s Nails & Spa told NBC 7.

The masks are free and are made by volunteers who are paying for all the supplies. They’ve made thousands of facial coverings so far.

Anyone interested in helping or donating fabric, supplies or extra sewing machines can go to:

Crystal's Nails & Spa

9534 Winter Gardens Blvd #C1, Lakeside, CA 92040

Those who would like to order masks can follow the following steps:

Go to Crystal's Nails & Spa Facebook page and send a message including:

Your name;

Phone number;

Employer name or department;

Specific unit names or programs, if applicable;

Address for delivery;

Number of masks needed

To ensure all health care workers and essential receive the number of masks needed, a valid work ID will be required for pick up for large orders.