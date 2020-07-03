Lakeside Man Possibly Under Influence When Fatally Struck By SUV: CHP

A man crossing midblock who was fatally hit by an SUV on Thursday may have been under the influence at the time, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the 50-year-old Lakeside resident was crossing Mapleview Street near Ashwood Street in that community when a 2010 Hyundai SUV driven by a 71-year-old San Diego man struck him at about 9:30 p.m. The driver, who immediately stopped, was not suspected of alcohol or drug use, which may have not the case with the victim, the CHP said.

Paramedics and CHP officers' attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

The CHP is withholding the identity of the victim pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the fatal accident is urged to call the CHP's El Cajon office at (619) 401-2000.