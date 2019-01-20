'Peeping Tom' Cat Gets Up Close and Purr-sonal With Lakeside Man's Security Camera - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

'Peeping Tom' Cat Gets Up Close and Purr-sonal With Lakeside Man's Security Camera

By Andrew Johnson

Published 44 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Lakeside 'Peeping Tom' Cat Caught on Camera

    A Lakeside man was surprised to find a curious cat set off his security camera. (Published 46 minutes ago)

    After a Lakeside man noticed some activity on his home surveillance camera, he quickly posted a video of the purr-petrator.

    A cat was caught being a little curious near Monte Shlittenhard’s garage Friday night. It was seen getting up close and purr-sonal with the security camera.

    The Lakeside resident said the frisky feline was his neighbor’s cat.

    Shlittenhard told NBC 7 the cat is always coming over and looking to play.

    The surveillance footage timestamps the mission im-paw-ssible at just after 11 p.m.

    In a post on social media, Shlittenhard called the pet a “peeping Tom.”

    The cat-camera standoff happened at Lakeside View Estates.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices