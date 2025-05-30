Petitions to save Lake Murray, Lake Miramar from city budget cuts gain traction

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed 2026 budget includes cuts to city lake operations, which would reduce access to Lake Murray and Lake Miramar from seven days a week to just weekends.

According to the city, closing Lake Murray and Lake Miramar for five days a week would save the city just over $400,000 a year. However, the effort to close these lakes is not sitting well with those in the community, and their efforts to save them have received some political support as well.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“It's unacceptable for me, so I’m going to fight to keep Lake Murray and Lake Miramar open seven days a week," Councilmember Marni von Wilpert told NBC 7.

The council member has plenty of company in the at fight.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Rose Woods started an online petition to save Lake Murray. As of Thursday afternoon, the petition had more than 6,000 signatures. A similar online petition to save Lake Miramar also had over 6,000 signatures.

Woods hates to think about having Lake Murray closed five days a week.

“People using this lake, keeps this lake what it is," Woods said. "We monitor it, keep it safe and keep the environment healthy here. And to have it just sitting here, not being used, would break the hearts of so many.”

Lake Murray and Miramar Reservoir would be open only on weekends if the Mayor's draft budget proposal is approved as is. NBC 7's Adonis Albright spoke to people affected by the possible changes.

Hundreds of people were walking, running and biking around the late on Thursday morning. There were also people fishing and boating on the lade. According to nearby residents, Lake Murray is filled with people every day.

Local residents tell NBC 7 part of what makes these two lakes special is that they are unique to each region.

"We can’t all drive to the beach to have open space or go to Balboa Park. This is in our backyard. It’s important to our region," said Sara Couron, adding that Lake Murray attracts all different generations doing all different types of activities.

Residents say they understand the city's severe budget crisis but whether it’s regular lake users or a city council member, they all say there’s got to be a better way to make ends meet.

"There’s other things we can to do tighten our belt, but cutting off such a valuable community resource is something I will not do," von Wilpert said.

“I just hope we can find other ways to work on that budget deficit that doesn’t include places like this that are what make San Diego unique and make our quality of life so good," Woods said. "It’s priceless."

The city's Budget Review Committee will hold a public comment event on June 6. The city is expected to formally adopt the 2026 budget on June 10.