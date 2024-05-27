Crews stop forward progress on brush fire in Lake Morena

Firefighters battling a brush fire that broke in Lake Morena on Monday afternoon stopped its forward progress in less than two hours, officials said.

Crews with Cal Fire San Diego and Cleveland National Forest responded to the blaze, which reached 7 to 10 acres and was dubbed the "Cameron Fire," at 2373 Cameron Truck Trail just before 1:30 p.m.

@CALFIRESANDIEGO Firefighters were able to stop the forward rate of spread. Total acreage will be updated once it is mapped. #CameronFire pic.twitter.com/DAYMEOHH1d — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 27, 2024

One structure was under immediate threat due to the fire, which was in light brush with a slow-to-moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Additional resources were ordered, but Cal Fire said its crews were able to stop the forward rate of spread just before 3 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.