Labor Day Weekend turns violent in the Gaslamp

The long holiday weekend took a turn for the worse in downtown San Diego, with at least three violent episodes drawing a response from law enforcement.

GASLAMP SHOOTING

The first incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, when police were notified about a disturbing-the-peace call made on E Street and 6th Avenue.

Investigating officers were quickly able to determine that two men had been shot in an Ace Parking lot around 1:30 a.m.

"Here at 800 Sixth Avenue, two males were shot in the southwest corner parking lot for 6th and E Street," SDPD Field Lieutenant Kevin Wadhams said on Saturday morning.

Both men had been grazed by bullets, Wadhams said, and would survive their injuries. He said he was unaware of the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Both victims were taken to UCSD hospital for treatment.

At least one person was arrested, a man being led away in handcuffs.

DOWNTOWN HIT-AND-RUN

A couple of hours later, the driver of a red Ford pickup truck fled the scene after crashing into scaffolding surrounding a building site on Market Street.

Nobody was hurt in the crash, which required firefighters to open up the building site to access.

GASLAMP STABBING

A 21-year-old man was arrested in the stabbing of a man at the Toro Night Club early Monday morning in the Gaslamp.

The assault was reported at 12:37 a.m. at 672 Fifth Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers found the 23-year-old victim with a stab wound to his stomach. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but was in stable condition, police said.

Witnesses flagged down another group of officers who followed the unidentified suspect and took him into custody without incident, the SDPD said.

The SDPD is asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call its Central Investigations Division at 619-531-2000. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.