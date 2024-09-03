Separate Labor Day weekend shootings in San Diego leave 2 dead

Labor Day weekend was marked by violence in San Diego with two deadly shootings. Both victims were teenagers.

The first shooting happened Saturday morning in East Village in the area of Ninth and F streets, according to the San Diego Police Department. The U.S. Navy identified the victim on Monday as 18-year-old Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Albert Lee Soto.

“The individual was involved in some sort of altercation in one of the bars in the Gaslamp District, left the bar a short time before the shooting and was in another altercation at this location,” SDPD Lt. Louis Maggi said.

When police officers arrived, they found Soto laying on the ground with at least one gunshot wound, Maggi said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Investigators are searching for at least four suspects in connection with the shooting of Soto. They were last seen running east on F street, police said.

An 18-year-old servicemember was killed and four people wanted in connection with his death are on the run. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry reports.

Around 24 hours later, on Sunday morning, another shooting was reported in Barrio Logan. Officers responded to three separate reports of gunfire at 12:12 a.m., 1:08 a.m. and 2:06 a.m., SDPD said in a news release.

At 2:10 a.m., a car with several men pulled into Paradise Valley Hospital with a person suffering from a gunshot wound, the department said.

Police say the victim was rushed into the hospital, where staff performed CPR, but he did not survive.

The victim's identity has not been released to the public pending family notifications.

Investigators urge anyone with information regarding this incident to call SDPD's Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.