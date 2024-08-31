Headed to San Diego beaches for Labor Day weekend? Keep these safety tips in mind

The unofficial end of summer has arrived, and locals and tourists are squeezing in one more long weekend before the transition into the fall. For many, that means a trip to the beach. While beach days are all about fun, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department says safety should be at the forefront.

”These long four-day weekends, they’re long, and they’re hot, and we’re stressing our bodies out,” SDFD Marine Safety Lt. Lonnie Stephens said.

Stephens said that asking lifeguards about water conditions should be the first stop before getting in the water. And once you’re there, always swim near a lifeguard tower.

The National Weather Service reports the current risk of rip to be low this weekend, but if a swimmer is caught in one, Stephens recommends remaining calm, wave for help and swim parallel to the shoreline.

Meantime, more boaters are expected on Mission Bay, and Stephens says San Diego police and lifeguards will be patrolling the waters, looking for violations and issuing citations to those who aren’t following the rules.

Stephens also emphasized beach safety heading into Labor Day weekend.

“Check your physical condition, and make sure you’re properly hydrated,” Stephens said.

Recently, he said, there’s been an uptick in heat-related illnesses in hikers who use trails, particularly to Black’s Beach in La Jolla.

“Dehydration starts days before you actually become dehydrated, so always drink water, bring a shade structure, wear a hat, wear long loose-fitting clothing,” Stephens said.

It’s been a busy summer for businesses like Everyday California Kayak.

“Busy every day,” Justin Lallak, an instructor, said. “It’s about 20 minutes between every tour that push out and that’s just for the kayaking.”

And this Labor Day weekend will be no exception.

“It’s definitely one of our biggest weekends of the summer, so we have extra staff geared up and just do the same thing we’ve been doing all summer and keep everybody safe," Lallak said.