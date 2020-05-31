La Mesans Volunteer To Cleanup After Protests

The La Mesa community joined Sunday morning to help clean up La Mesa Village downtown after a night of looting and arson after tensions escalated Saturday between officers and demonstrators at the protests.

"Clean up is what we are doing next. There are a lot of people who are helping clean up with brooms and dustpans, just cleaning up the street," said Caleb Serban-Lawler. "We have salvage coming up in a bit helping to clean up the bigger pieces of the two banks and a museum we lost."

Neighbors cleaning up in La Mesa pic.twitter.com/Ygy4qd4IQp — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) May 31, 2020

Around 11:30 p.m., Saturday night the Chase Bank and the Union Bank on Spring Street were broken into and set on fire. By 7 a.m. Sunday morning they were still smoldering.

Hours after these fires were set, federal investigators were at the scene trying to figure out what went wrong.

An East County coffeeshop put out a call out for help cleaning up downtown La Mesa early Sunday.

Hundreds of La Mesa residents arriving with brooms and paint, business owner Aaron Henderson said.

"They cleaned up in about an hour,'" Henderson said. "It was overwhelming to see this community come together."

All the graffiti was cleaned up and store windows were boarded up,

Henderson said.

The protest on Saturday was part of nationwide demonstrations over the weekend, following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the controversial arrest of a black man by a white officer at a trolley stop in La Mesa.

As the evening progressed, protesters turned to some non-peaceful demonstrations. La Mesa City Hall was briefly on fire during the protest but the flames were quickly put out and no one appeared to be injured.

Multiple vehicles, including a Heartland Fire & Rescue vehicle, were also set on fire. Looters also broke into the Vons at the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center, Walmart at the Grossmont Center, and more.

Windows were smashed at many businesses, including a Goodwill store, a Sotheby’s real estate office, and a popular bar.

A curfew was set on Sunday morning from 1:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. by order of the City Manager.