La Mesa woman dies in apparent drowning at Lake Havasu

A La Mesa woman died over the weekend in Lake Havasu after officials she jumped off a boat into the water and drowned.

Cynthia Marin, 49, died Sunday after her life jacket came off after jumping into the water for a swim, according to the Mojave County Sheriff's Office.

"When she entered the water, her improperly secured life jacket came off," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The victim began to panic, then went below the surface of the water."

Rescue personnel responded at around 2 p.m. and search efforts were conducted using rescue divers, a helicopter and side scan sonar technology.

Marin's body was recovered later that day in 59 degree water at a depth of 42 feet, according to the Mojave County Sheriff's Office.

A GoFundMe page created to raise funds for Marin's family states she leaves behind three children and two grandchildren.