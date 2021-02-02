La Mesa to Open COVID-19 Vaccination Super Station

San Diego County’s fourth vaccination super station is slated to open Tuesday and this time, it’ll be in East County.

Partnering with Sharp HealthCare, the county is opening a new vaccine site at the Grossmont Center in La Mesa. It will be open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at what was formerly the mall’s Charlotte Russe store.

Health care workers, long-term facility workers and residents and individuals ages 65 or older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in San Diego County. Appointments must be made online and walk-ins will not be accepted at any vaccine site, including the new one in La Mesa.

Residents have expressed their frustrations with the online system and have said it can be difficult to secure an appointment. The county has responded that it is aware of such issues and has been working to resolve them.

“Other than the scheduling part, which has been difficult, once they do visit the site, we really hear nothing but very positive feedback in terms of how efficient we move through the process and people are just excited to be vaccinated,” said Scott Evans, Senior Vice President and CEO of Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

To schedule an appointment for a vaccine from the La Mesa site, click here.