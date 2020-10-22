La Mesa Throws Financial Lifeline to City's Renters

La Mesa is offering a second round of assistance to renters.

Residents of the East County city who have gotten behind in their rent since the start of March are being thrown a lifeline worth up to $5,000 by the city.

"In an effort to additionally assist renters during the coronavirus pandemic, Home Start will be accepting a second round of applications for the La Mesa Rental Assistance Program," city officials said in a statement released on Thursday.

The application window opens on Nov. 2 at 8 a.m. and closes Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. Applications, which will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis, can be made here (that application link will not be live until the application window opens, officials said).

Applicants can also drop their paperwork off in person at the Home Start office at 333 E. Main St., in El Cajon.

There are a series of restrictions on who is eligible, but the main conditions require applicants to be residents of La Mesa, they must have suffered a loss of income due to COVID-19, they must have a written lease, and they -- or a family member -- must be listed on the lease. There are also income restrictions -- for a complete list and also for a list of required documents, go here. Previous recipients of the program's assistance are not eligible for the second round of rent relief.

Home Start has posted this webinar for the program online.

Questions can be submitted to lamesarentalassistance@gmail.com. Applicants can also call (619) 405-7058 for more information.

Home Start officials said applicants approved for the program will be notified within 30 days.