La Mesa Store Owner Pleads Not Guilty to Battery Charges in Connection to Altercation With Media

A La Mesa store owner who was involved in an on-camera altercation with San Diego media members pleaded not guilty to charges that included battery and vandalism in connection to the incident.

Peter Carzis, 76, appeared in court on Monday following his arrest last month. He was accused of harassing female customers when members of local news media approached his shop for comment in January. During the confrontation, the defendant was captured on video yelling profanities, striking and threatening the media members.

NBC 7's Joe Little spoke to three women who said the behavior has been going on for far too long.

The La Mesa Police Department said Carzis was accused of “battering multiple reporters and causing irreparable damage to a video camera reported to be worth approximately $7,000.”

Public records obtained by NBC 7 Investigates stated authorities have been called to respond to the defendant's store, Peter's Men's Apparel, 22 times since 2015. They recently began to investigate Carzis after videos of alleged harassment were shared by residents on social media.

As a condition of his bail, the defendant was ordered to refrain from drinking outside his home.

Carzis is scheduled to return to court March 18.