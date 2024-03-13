La Mesa security guard jailed in Mexico on gun charge hopes people learn from his mistake

Rodney Dantzler says he has a permit to carry and accidentally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. Now, he's hoping people learn from that mistake.

An early morning reunion with family outside a Tijuana prison helped to right an episode of Dantzler's life that took a dramatic wrong turn, landing the armed security guard in prison for nearly a year.

"I'm just a regular 9-to-5 man, and it went from being a regular day to kind of like hell, in a matter of minutes," Dantzler said.

The La Mesa father, who says he's happy to be home and is truly blessed, shared his story after being released from jail early Tuesday morning.

On March 23, 2023, after leaving his security job, Dantzler headed to a friend's house in Chula Vista to show off his new car.

Dantzler says his nightmare started when he missed the last exit off Interstate 5 and ended up in Mexico, where Mexican authorities found the security guard's gun in his truck.

Although Dantzler says he has a permit to carry, he was jailed because it is a crime to take a gun into Mexico.

"I honestly thought I was going to get out in about two, three days," Dantzler said. "I thought, 'I don't think it's going to be anything that big of a deal.'"

Days turned into weeks, and Dantzler spent his 28th birthday in the Mexican prison, with six beds to a cell. He says he didn't speak to his family for the first three months.

Jacqueline Anderson, Dantzler's mother, always had words of encouragement for Dantzler's 7-year-old son.

"I was like, 'He's coming. Keep the faith,'" Anderson said.

The mother of an armed security guard says her son is behind bars in Mexico after accidentally bringing his gun into Tijuana, NBC 7's Amber Frias has the story.

Dantzler said the time made him feel broken and depressed.

Family members say the fight to bring him home included support from San Diego's Black Panther Party, who worked with members of the Mexican Consulate on both sides of the border. A spokesperson for the party says little, if any, help came from U.S. officials.

"We're disappointed at the lack of legislative involvement," Yusef Miller, an activist and member of the San Diego's Black Panther Party, said. "We have people that went to help Brittney Griner, but when I guess Rodney is not famous enough, but he's famous enough to his mother."

Dantzler was eventually released after a Mexican judge said he could complete his sentence on parole.

The security guard, who says he does everything by the book, is just thankful he will spend his 29th birthday in two weeks with family instead of in jail.

"I'm just really happy to be back here with my family," Dantzler said. "It's time to eat good."

The California Highway Patrol says if you miss the last exit before Mexico, pull over to the right and call 911.