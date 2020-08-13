La Mesa Protest to Be Focus of Virtual Town Hall

The City of La Mesa is, giving residents a chance to ask questions and voice concerns about the city's handling of a large protest against police brutality and for racial justice, sparked by George Floyd's killing and the controversial arrest of Amaurie Johnson, on May 30.

In light of public health orders prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, the town hall from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday will be held virtually but it will, for the first time, give citizens an organized forum to speak about the events that occurred two-and-a-half months ago.

The large protest was organized in the city of La Mesa on May 30 in the wake of George Floyd's killing on Memorial Day. The Black man's death underneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer sparked a national movement for racial equality that breached into San Diego County in the weeks that followed.

The demonstration started in the afternoon and, while boisterous, remained mostly peaceful throughout the day as demonstrators marched through the city and onto Interstate 8, halting traffic in both directions before returning to La Mesa Police Department headquarters.

NBC 7 Investigates' Alexis Rivas follows up on a controversial arrest and the bean-bag shooting of a protester, as well as the department's history with the use of force

But tensions began to rise as the evening progressed and some in the crowd began to throw rocks and bottles while officers in tactical gear surrounded the police headquarters and deployed tear gas, flash bangs and bean bag rounds.

Some took advantage of the rising tensions between demonstrators and police by setting banks and vehicles ablaze and looting stores. At one point, La Mesa City Hall and a Heartland Fire & Rescue vehicle were on fire.

A citywide curfew was put into place and police told the crowd they needed to disperse or be arrested for unlawful assembly.

At one point, a La Mesa Police Department officer fired a bean bag round after what law enforcement said was likely a can was thrown towards officers. The round struck 59-year-old Leslie Furcron in the face and she spent several weeks in the ICU to recover.

After weeks of calls to do so, LMPD identified the officer involved as Detective Eric Knudson and released their own body-camera footage of that day.

It is not clear if members of the La Mesa Police Department will attend Thursday's town hall.

The events that occurred on May 30 are now being reviewed by a Chicago-based firm, Hillard Heintze, after approval from city council on Tuesday. The same firm is also looking into the killing of Breonna Taylor by officers in a botched raid.

The town hall is likely to also address the arrest of Amaurie Johnson by a former La Mesa police officer. Some protesters on May 30 said the caught-on-video arrest was another reason for the Saturday demonstration against racial injustice.

Multiple incidents involving La Mesa police are now under investigation, including a controversial arrest near a trolley station last week (pictured) and the serious injury of a woman shot by a beanbag during Saturday's police protests. reports NBC 7's Bridget Naso.

The 23-year-old was stopped near the Grossmont Trolley Station in La Mesa while waiting for a friend. The arresting officer said Johnson was stopped for smoking on the platform, which was not allowed.

But after an internal review of body camera footage, interviews with the six responding officers and the disclosure that no smoking materials were found on Johnson, all charges were dropped.

Johnson has since filed suit against the LMPD and the arresting officer for negligence, excessive force and violence because of race.

On July 28, La Mesa police chief Walt Vasquez said he had finished reviewing an investigation into Johnson's arrest but did not provide any insight into his conclusions, citing due process.

Those wishing to view the town hall will have several options to do so. The meeting can be viewed on the city's website, Facebook Live or on Zoom. Within the city of La Mesa, view the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 24. In the San Diego area, view the meeting on AT&T U-Verse Channel 99.

Citizens will be able to provide public comment ahead of time via email or during the meeting via Zoom. There will be an opportunity for some to provide in-person comment at the La Mesa Adult Enrichment Center.

Submit email comments by 4 p.m. the day of the town hall and keep emails less than 300 words to ensure they are read.

For more information, visit here.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.