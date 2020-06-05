La Mesa PD Launches Tip Line for More Info on Crime During Unrest

The La Mesa Police Department is pleading for the public’s assistance in reporting crimes during last week’s unrest with its newly launched tip line.

The police department announced the tip line Friday morning and said that along with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, it will be “aggressively pursuing the arrest and prosecution of any individuals” who committed acts of crime on May 30.

Last week, demonstrators took to the streets of La Mesa to call for justice in the Minneapolis killing of George Floyd, who was killed when a white police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. Protesters also sought justice in the controversial arrest of Amaurie Johnson, whose detainment went viral online amid cries to have the officer involved be held accountable.

As the evening of the protest progressed, violence followed and looters targeted nearby businesses and banks with vandalism and theft. Some individuals threw water bottles and other projectiles at officers and police deployed flashbangs, tear gas and bean bag rounds at attendants.

A 59-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was struck in the forehead with a bean bag round and another woman was attacked with a baseball bat by a La Mesa man. The violence resulted in the county’s request for the National Guard’s presence and a dayslong curfew for La Mesa that will end on Monday.

Anyone who has information on other crimes that were committed on May 30 is encouraged to submit information, photos and videos to the La Mesa Police Department.

The new tip line can be accessed by contacting 619-667-7532. To submit a tip via writing, email lamesatips@cityoflamesa.us. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-TIPS.