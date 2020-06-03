La Mesa Officials to Release Bodycam Footage of Controversial Arrest

La Mesa City Councilmembers and officials will hold a meeting Wednesday to release all bodycam footage from last week’s arrest of Amaurie Johnson, whose arrest video posted to Instagram went viral.

The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. at the La Mesa Community Center. Officials will also be discussing the protests that happened over the weekend. NBC 7 will post a live feed of the meeting here.

The video, which has prompt a special investigation and is under review, was posted to Instagram last week by a user named @lemthurdy with a caption that read, in part, “Police brutality in San Diego.” In less than 24 hours, the clip had amassed nearly 615,000 views.

In the video, which is suspected to be Johnson shows he is being arrested while arguing with a La Mesa Police Department officer. Johnson tells the officer he was waiting for someone. The officer pushes Johnson onto a bench. More officers arrive.

Johnson is sitting on the bench, and the officer steps back and stands behind him.

About four-and-a-half minutes into the video, Johnson who is being arrested can be heard saying, “I already know what it is. I’m black as f*** out here. That’s what the issue is; it’s all good, I get it.”

NBC 7 does not know what happened after the camera stopped.

NBC 7 has not independently verified the video. NBC 7 does not know what happened in the moments before the arrest, nor what Johnson was arrested for.

Since then, the La Mesa Police Department has placed an officer on administrative leave after being involved in the controversial arrest.

A protest held over the weekend at the La Mesa Police headquarters was in response to this arrest and part of nationwide demonstrations to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.