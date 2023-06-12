La Mesa man missing for two weeks found safe

Mark Whitley’s family’s sleepless nights are over thanks, in part, to an NBC viewer. He was in the news last Monday because he had been missing for more than a week. Whitley has a mental disability, increasing concern over his whereabouts for those who care about him, and even total strangers.

Whitley's family members say he disappeared from a doctor's appointment downtown on May 26. For the next two weeks, he wandered down and around the Bay Terraces streets without any ID, money or even his phone.

His family worried that someone may take advantage of him, but Linda Lowery saw he needed help and took him under her wing.

“He kept following me everywhere,” Lowery laughed. “So, I was like, ‘Why is this guy following me everywhere?’”

She’s been homeless for two months herself and said he stayed by her side the entire time - almost like her adopted son.

“I gave him this [tarp] to put over himself and I gave him a blanket, and then we gave him a pillow set to go with the blanket,” Lowery said as she gathered the tarp to clean.

Someone else gave him a backpack with lotion and shaving cream.

Whitley had no idea where he was and said those two weeks were hard.

“Just being in the streets not knowing where you’re at,” he remembered. “Not knowing who to go to.”

While Whitley was being looked after, his family and neighbors back in La Mesa combed the streets looking for him every day.

When an NBC 7 viewer saw Whitley, she told his family where he was and they were on the way. Whitley's cousin, Shameka Dixon, saw him on a Bay Terrace Community Park bench and had mixed feelings.

“I was like, ‘Boy, I'm about to get a switch and beat yo butt,’” she laughed. “Everyone just started crying and hugging him and stuff.”

Whitley said he learned valuable lessons on the streets. People were welcoming, but he’s leaving with better intuition.

“You have to know what type of people you’re dealing with,” he said. “And I think, watch who you be around.”

His newfound community is happy he made it home safe, especially Lowery. She feels like she was meant to meet him and wanted to leave him a message.

“I love you, sweetheart,” she said. “I'm out here for a certain reason.”

Whitley's family wants to thank the people who have been working to bring him home. Had they not kept their eyes peeled and stayed diligent, his family said they’d still be looking for him.

“It feels great [to be home],” Whitley said. “I thank God that they were looking and searching for me.”