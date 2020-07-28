La Mesa House Fire Lights Up the Night

Almost 40 firefighters were called out to a fire in East County on Tuesday night.

Officials said a second alarm was called in at the large fire in the 7450 block of Mohawk Street in La Mesa, with crews on the scene from the Heartland, San Miguel and San Diego fire departments. The flames were first reported shortly after 8:15 p.m.

La Mesa police, Red Cross workers and San Diego Gas & Electric were also called in to help out.

Firefighters took just six minutes to arrive at the fire, which also caused some minor damage to an adjacent apartment complex that was evacuated for about a half-hour. The flames were mostly out within 20 minutes, according to Heartland Fire Battalion Chief Brian Hayward.

The three displaced residents were being assisted by the Red Cross, according to Hayward.