La Mesa

La Mesa House Fire Lights Up the Night

By Eric S. Page

The house on Mohawk Street in La Mesa was badly damaged by the blaze.
Jackie Crea

Almost 40 firefighters were called out to a fire in East County on Tuesday night.

Officials said a second alarm was called in at the large fire in the 7450 block of Mohawk Street in La Mesa, with crews on the scene from the Heartland, San Miguel and San Diego fire departments. The flames were first reported shortly after 8:15 p.m.

La Mesa police, Red Cross workers and San Diego Gas & Electric were also called in to help out.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 14 More Deaths, 20 Community Outbreaks in 7 Days

daca 18 mins ago

Dream Lives on for DACA Recipients

Firefighters took just six minutes to arrive at the fire, which also caused some minor damage to an adjacent apartment complex that was evacuated for about a half-hour. The flames were mostly out within 20 minutes, according to Heartland Fire Battalion Chief Brian Hayward.

The three displaced residents were being assisted by the Red Cross, according to Hayward.

This article tagged under:

La Mesahouse fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us