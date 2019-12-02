Car Mangled, Driver Killed in La Mesa Crash After Brief Police Pursuit

A driver was killed after slamming into a tree in La Mesa Monday morning following a brief police pursuit, officials confirmed.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Monday, officers identified the driver as Luis Osborne, 29, of San Diego.

Along the 7200 block of Parkway Drive near Maryland Avenue, the driver’s sedan sat mangled just after 1 a.m., nearly ripped in half from the impact with the tree.

According to La Mesa police, officers received a call about a fight at an apartment complex located a few blocks east. When officers arrived at the complex, Osborne in a Nissan reportedly peeled out of the parking lot and sped away.

Police tried to pull Osborne over, but he refused to yield and continued westbound on Parkway Drive at a “high rate of speed.” A brief pursuit ensued.

About a minute or two into the police pursuit, Osborne lost control of the sedan and plowed head-on into a palm tree.

Police said Osborne died at the scene.

Officers later said, “Multiple open alcoholic beverage containers were found in and around the vehicle.”

La Mesa police are still investigating the reported fight at the apartment complex but said no crime had been committed. They’re trying to determine why Osborne took off.

The deadly crash shut down traffic along Parkway Drive between Mary Fellows and Guessman avenues for several hours Monday morning. The roadway reopened at 9:30 a.m.

Debris from the crash littered the roadway and the crumpled car remained at the scene.