La Mesa Community Rallies Behind Family Who Lost Home to Fire Just Before Christmas

Words of love, encouragement, and support decorate a Christmas tree set up in the Muldoon’s front yard. It provides the family with hope amid the rubble.

“It brought tears to my eyes because I didn't expect to see a tree here at this point,” said Monica Muldoon.

The Muldoon’s home of 40 years turned to ashes after it went up in flames on the morning of Dec. 14.

“My husband was sleeping in the room right there and I was watching a show on the couch,” said Monica Muldoon.

She said the fire appeared to grow quickly and the smoke soon had the entire house covered.

“I was trying to call 911 and then my phone just wasn't working and then all the lights went out," said Monica Muldoon.

Meanwhile, her youngest son, who lives across the street, said he heard the crackling sounds.

“I heard what sounded like someone banging on a dumpster, just hollow, like metal, ‘toon toon,'” said Conor Muldoon.

After realizing his parent's house was on fire, Connor ran to their rescue.

“As soon as I got across the street my dad came barreling out the front door with a huge plume of black smoke behind him,” said Conor Muldoon.

But his mom was still inside.

“I just screamed at the top of my lungs for my mom,” said Conor Muldoon. “I said, ‘Mom, Monica,’ just trying to get a response.”

Amid the thick smoke, he finally got a response.

“I told her to just get to the ground and crawl out,” said Conor Muldoon.

Monica, her husband Michael, their three dogs and their bearded dragon finally made it out safely, but their home was a total loss.

Through the darkness though, came a shining light in the community’s support.

“We’ve just gotten a such great response,” said Monica Muldoon. “Highland Elementary, the school I worked in for 20 years, brought over a tree.”

Monica had recently retired from her job as a special education teacher at the school and founded Monie and Mo's Food Pantry right out of her residence.

“We’ve opened up our home and now it feels like they're giving back, which is amazing,” said Monica Muldoon.

Even some food items from the pantry were saved.

For now, the Muldoons are staying with friends and family until they find a new place to stay. While they’ve lost their house, they said the home they’ve created with the community is still standing strong.