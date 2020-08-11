La Mesa Businesses Targeted by Looters to Be Given Final Relief Check

Nearly two dozen La Mesa businesses that were targeted by looters and vandals during civil unrest back in May will be presented with final relief checks on Tuesday.

The La Mesa Disaster Recovery Fund will give 23 local businesses $3,750 as part of its second phase of the city’s recovery effort. The first phase involved 35 businesses receiving $5,000in relief distribution. Twelve businesses denied the second check and asked if their share of the funds could be given to business owners still in need.

The businesses that are receiving the funds verified they suffered looting or physical damage the weekend of May 30, when vandals and looters took advantage of the clash between racial justice protesters and police officers.

A protest over that weekend was held to call for justice in the killing of George Floyd and to demand repercussions for an officer involved in the controversial arrest of Amaurie Johnson, who had been waiting outside a luxury apartment for his friends when a La Mesa police officer approached him in late May. La Mesa last week announced that officer, who was identified as Matt Dages, was no longer employed by the city.

Representatives of the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation, as well as the Chamber of Commerce and East County Economic Development Council, will present the checks to the impacted businesses.

The businesses will be presented with the assistance at 10 a.m. Tuesday.