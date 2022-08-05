La Mesa Barber Helps Juan Soto Shape Up for Padres Debut

The Padres' newest superstar, Juan Soto, was looking sharp when he was introduced in San Diego this week and he has a local barber to thank.

Christian Garcia works at a shop in La Mesa and has become the go-to barber for several of the Sotos new teammates.

Garcia started cutting hair for pitcher Joe Musgrove after Musgrove posted on Twitter that he needed a haircut and a mutual friend recommended Garcia for the job.

“He was really cool about it. He brought me to Petco Park and he had me cut up all his friends, which is the pitchers,” said Garcia.

After spending plenty of time cutting Musgrove’s hair, more Padres players started asking for Garcia.

Other clients on the roster include Jake Cronenworth, Jurickson Profar and Blake Snell. Garcia really hit a home run when he landed an appointment with Soto.

“What was crazy is that I didn’t even know who Juan Soto was,” said Garcia.

Garcia was initially contacted by a trainer with the Padres, and then got a call from Soto’s representative.

“I ended up getting a message from Juan’s manager texting me saying, ‘Here’s Juan Soto, he needs a haircut tonight. Are you able to come to the hotel?’” said Garcia.

“He was a nice guy. I wasn’t nervous or anything. I do house calls for people all the time. You would think I’d be nervous but this is what I do every day,” said Garcia.

Garcia’s professional relationships with sports superstars have given him plenty of confidence.

“Hopefully this kicks it off right here so I can go bigger,” said Garcia.

Garcia, a Mount Miguel High School graduate, has come a long way since he started cutting his friends' hair in his garage. He still cuts hair for his childhood friends.

“Whether it’s my friend or a superstar, they get the same,” said Garcia.

Just like the Padres, Garcia is hoping his hard work will bring big wins in the future.

Garcia doesn't just deal with pro baseball players. His first high-profile client was former NFL player Reggie Bush. Garcia has also cut hair for pro golfers and hip-hop artists.

