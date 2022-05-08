La Jolla Mural Honors Those Who Have Lost Their Moms

A giant peacock, calla lilies, and elegance are all symbols representing the love muralist Hanna Daly has for her mother Susan.

“I just wanted to make something really beautiful,” said Daly. “My mom was a wild one and she got a tattoo of a calla lily when she was like 70 so I added some calla lilies. [And] there were always peacocks around. We would always find feathers. I just think they’re just the most beautiful things. My mom loved peacocks.”

Daly’s mom passed away earlier this year.

“It’s a tough day,” said Daly. “It’s nice because I have kids and my son helped make breakfast this morning but it is definitely a tough day.”

Mother’s day can be tough for a lot of people who have lost their mother so Daly says she wanted to create something special that honored all moms who have passed, including hers.

“I get to use my art to express something that I'm going through and maybe other people are going through and I feel really lucky to do that,” said Daly.

In her artwork, the artist shares part of her personal life. Daly grew up on a farm in Northern California surrounded by peacocks. The 'I love you' on the mural comes from a letter she received from her mother years ago. Daly says she traced the letters onto the mural.

"It's just a really nice personal thing for me but I love that it may be personal but it also speaks to a lot of people,” said Daly.

Daly hopes this Mother’s Day, whether you’re celebrating alongside your mother or not, her art brings you peace.

The mural is located on the side of the Fresheria building in La Jolla on Pearl Street.