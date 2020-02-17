La Jolla Man Arrested for Battery, Elder Abuse at Morro Bay Beach Lot, Police Say

Police have arrested a La Jolla man for allegedly assaulting a woman at a beach parking lot in Morro Bay on Saturday.

Brian Robert Sprinkle, 39, of La Jolla is accused of knocking down an elderly woman in Morro Bay, Morro Bay Police said.

Sprinkle was participating in a surf competition when he exited the water and reportedly assaulted the woman unprovoked, police said.

Officers arrived around 1 p.m. Saturday at the Morro Rock Parking Lot in San Luis Obispo County, and, after talking to witnesses, arrested Sprinkle on felony charges of elder abuse and battery.

Police said multiple people witnessed the attack, calling police and intervening to assist the woman who was later treated by paramedics for moderate injuries.

Sprinkle was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, police said.

Police believed he was under the influence of marijuana and hallucinogenic drugs. Police also located a firearm from Sprinkle's property, police said.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Morro Bay Police Department (805) 772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.