La Jolla house-party killer draws long sentence for taking life of Poway woman

One of two men who pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting at a La Jolla house party that killed a young woman and injured three other people was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in state prison.

Odyssey Sellers Carrillo, 23, pleaded guilty along with co-defendant Malik Joshua Campbell to voluntary manslaughter and other charges for the June 23, 2019, shooting death of 20-year-old Nina Silver.

Silver and three men were among a group of people who were struck by gunfire while they were standing in an alley in the 7500 block of Cuvier Street.

Prosecutors allege gang motivations were behind the 12:30 a.m. shooting and that Silver was not the intended target.

Silver was shot in the back, while the three wounded victims were shot in the face, chest and arm, respectively.

San Diego police said a light-colored sedan drove north in the alley and an occupant fired several rounds at the victims.

Carrillo, whom prosecutors allege was the shooter, was arrested in July 2019 following a high-speed police pursuit. Campbell, who was sentenced earlier this year to 24 years in prison, was arrested two months later.

Along with manslaughter, Carrillo pleaded guilty to an attempted murder count and two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, while Campbell pleaded guilty to three assaults counts.