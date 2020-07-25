La Jolla Debuts Street-Side Dining Experience

Joining several other local hubs in taking to street-side dining, La Jolla debuted its al fresco dining experience this weekend in order to help area restaurants serve more people.

Now through September from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., a stretch of Avenida De La Playa from El Paseo Grande to Calle De La Plata will be closed to any vehicles to make more space for outdoor dining. Tables and chairs will be out on the street so that restaurants can accommodate more customers.

Indoor dining is currently prohibited in San Diego County since it remains on the state’s coronavirus monitoring list.

While outdoor dining is permitted, some restaurants have faced challenges in serving patrons outside since some of their spaces are limited. For that reason, areas like the Gaslamp Quarter, Little Italy and Encinitas have turned to al fresco dining to help local eateries.

“I’m grateful to City staff and community activists Phil, Janie and Coco from the La Jolla Shores Association for willing this dream into reality,” San Diego city councilmember Barbara Bry said in a statement. “I was genuinely blown away by how well it came together when I visited on opening night.

The new outdoor dining experience mandates social distancing from different parties and face masks will be required from staff. Facial coverings will also be required from customers when they are not eating.

The following La Jolla restaurants will participate in the al fresco dining experience: