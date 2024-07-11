San Diego organizations push for sea lion management plan at La Jolla Cove

For decades, La Jolla Cove has been a popular attraction for tourists. Many enjoy the panoramic views off the coast of San Diego, while others enjoy the proximity to marine wildlife. However, for locals, the Cove has remained an epicenter of controversy surrounding the interactions between visitors and seals and sea lions.

Now, some are calling for stronger solutions from local leaders, including one idea to get sea lions off the beach.

Bob Evans is the president of La Jolla Parks and Beaches. His nonprofit serves as a community advisory group to the city of San Diego.

"We're right in the middle of summer season, and every day that goes by is a threat to human or wildlife, and every day we're losing part of the beach,” Evans said.

Evans fears city leaders will close off beach access to the public in an effort to protect wildlife, just as they did with Point La Jolla.

"We want the sea lions off the beach. We want it for humans only," Evans said.

He said he does not want people or wildlife harmed in the process but would like to see something done.

Carol Toye with the Sierra Club Seal Society says the solution is not so simple.

She said the seals and sea lions choose that location for breeding and that under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, these animals have the right to be protected from harassment.

"Unfortunately, we don't speak 'sea lion,' and we can't explain that they aren't safe in this area," Toye said. "We're not advocating for closure of this area. We know that it's used extensively by swimmers, snorkelers and scuba divers, but we do feel that it does need to be better managed."

San Diego sea lions chase beachgoers at La Jolla Cove on July 23, 2023.

Toye said they’ve been in contact with city leaders since last November, asking them to put together a management plan that enables wildlife and people to be safe.

"We've spoken to Joe La Cava, councilmember Joe La Cava, District 1, and we're hopeful that there will be more involvement by the city in terms of putting a guideline by the beach,” Toye said.

Council President Pro Tem Joe LaCava provided the following statement to NBC 7:

“I continue to work with multiple City departments on the management of the Cove. Clearly, too many visitors crowd the beach and the stairs, not for coastal access or to reach the water, but to observe the sea lions. Worse, they often get too close putting themselves and their children at risk.

As I have stated since the closure of Point La Jolla, I have a bright line to ensure continued unfettered public access to the beach and waters of La Jolla Cove. Tools at our disposal include better signage, intervention by park rangers, education through tourism channels, and working with community partners. I want visitors to enjoy the unique opportunity to watch wildlife in an urban setting, but the public's access to the La Jolla Cove beach and waters must always come first.”

In a statement to NBC 7, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said, “We are supportive of any conversations toward maintaining the safety of the public and the sea lions. However, the management of the site is a city issue.”