Access to La Jolla Cove could look different if coastal group gets its way

The La Jolla Cove Access Working Group has come up with five suggestions to help keep people and sea lions safe from each other.

“What we're trying to do is make it so that there's safe access to the coast and our people and sea lions," said Chas Dye, a member of the La Jolla Cove Access Working Group.

To create safe boundaries between people and the pinnipeds — or a group of marine mammals with flippered feet, such as seals, sea lions, and walruses — they've come up with a five-point proposal. It includes multi-language scripts for tour guides to explain the rules to tourists who arrive at La Jolla Cove by the busloads, and a designated viewing area to help keep people off the beach.

"I like being here from this distance, like above seeing them exist. I don't want to be close by, just want to let them be," said Alex Bedolla, who likes the idea of a designated area.

An acoustic sound system that would keep sea lions from coming on land is also being proposed, as well as better signage and a park ranger. That would make someone available who’d be able to cordon off the area with cones or tape, in addition to enforcing rules by issuing fines — freeing up lifeguards so they’d no longer have to police the beach when people get too close.

"A fine would work best. You post it, make clear what the rules are and that there's a fine attached to it," said Joe Mallozzi, who came from Colorado to catch a glimpse of the sea lions.

While the marine mammals may be cute, they can also be dangerous. A surly sea lion nipped at a child while NBC 7 was there.

And back in July of 2022, two male sea lions went viral after seemingly chasing people at La Jolla Cove. An expert told us it was just mating behavior.

"There needs to be a barrier or something to scare them away, so we can protect both kids and animals. You don’t want anyone bit or anyone hurt," Ember Lee said.

The La Jolla Cove Access Working group says since barriers and park rangers are already being used at neighboring beaches, they're hoping they can be approved at La Jolla Cove.

“No one thing is the silver bullet, but a combination of things we believe will reduce the chaos,” Dye said.

The group says they're planning to meet with San Diego City Council President Joe LaCava and other agencies to see if their suggestions or others could work.