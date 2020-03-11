cars

La Jolla Concours d’Elegance

The La Jolla Concours d'Elegance returns to the jewel of the West Coast to celebrate its 16th year of automotive excellence!

✨ FRIDAY, APRIL 17th | SATURDAY, APRIL 18th |
SUNDAY, APRIL 19th
✨ 2020 HONORED FEATURED MARQUE: BUGATTI
✨ 150 SHOWSTOPPING AUTOMOBILES
✨ 3 DAYS OF SPECTACULAR THEMED PARTIES
✨ VIP EVENTS W/ FULL CATERING & BAR FOR PURCHASE
✨ EXTRAVAGANT SOCIAL CLUBS
✨ BREATHETAKING VIEWS OF THE LA JOLLA COVE
✨ 100% OF THE PROCEEDS BENEFIT THE
LA JOLLA HISTORICAL SOCIETY

For more information to register a vehicle or to purchase tickets please visit lajollaconcours.com.

This article tagged under:

carscar showConcourse
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us