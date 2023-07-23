la jolla

La Jolla beach patrol cart rollover crash injures 3 San Diego police officers

By City News Service

Three San Diego police officers were injured Sunday when their beach patrol cart rolled over near La Jolla.

The accident occurred along the beach about a half-a-mile north of the La Jolla Shores Scripps Pier, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Authorities have not released any other information about the incident, including the reason the cart rolled over.

