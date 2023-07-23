La Jolla beach patrol cart rollover crash injures 3 San Diego police officers

Three San Diego police officers were injured Sunday when their beach patrol cart rolled over near La Jolla.
The accident occurred along the beach about a half-a-mile north of the La Jolla Shores Scripps Pier, according to the San Diego Police Department.
The officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Authorities have not released any other information about the incident, including the reason the cart rolled over.
