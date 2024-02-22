FBI seeks public's help in identifying La Jolla bank robbery suspect

Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying a man who robbed a La Jolla bank three weeks ago.

The thief, who appeared to be in his late 50s or early 60s, handed a demand note to a teller at the Pacific Western Bank branch office in the 4300 block of Executive Drive shortly before 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1, according to the FBI.

After the clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber — a roughly 6-foot-tall man who was last seen wearing dark pants, a green windbreaker, reading glasses and a dark hat — left the bank and walked out of the area, the federal agency reported.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact FBI San Diego at 858-320-1800.