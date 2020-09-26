LA Galaxy II Cuts Ties With Player Who Used Racial Slur vs. San Diego Loyal SC

San Diego Loyal SC announced on Friday that it was forfeiting Wednesday night's 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy II after one of LA's players used a racial slur against one of Loyal SC's Black players. Part of San Diego's frustration is the Galaxy II coaching staff heard the exchange but did nothing to discipline its player.

On Saturday that discipline came.

Los Angeles announced it has "mutually agreed to part ways with defender Omar Ontiveros." This came a few hours after USL Championship suspended Ontiveros for seven games and fined him an undisclosed amount for the incident.

The league looked into the allegations and said in a statement: "None of the facts in the subsequent investigation of the incident by the USL Championship were disputed by any of the involved parties."

Ontiveros, 25, is a native of Pharr, TX and was in his second season in the Galaxy II organization.

Loyal head coach Landon Donovan's team gave up a standings point that is likely to keep them out of the playoffs but he's not worried about that if it means doing the right thing.

I couldn’t be more proud to be part of this club. What’s the point of the BLM jerseys/armbands, the kneeling before every game and the commitment to ending racism if we don’t address it when it happens right before our eyes? This is NEVER acceptable and we will not stand for it. https://t.co/9ilkYrUHyR — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) September 26, 2020

Loyal SC was one of the first professional sports franchises to wear Black Lives Matter uniforms in support of racial equality. They have one more match, on Wednesday, September 30, at Torero Stadium against first place Phoenix.