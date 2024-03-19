Kris Jenner's sister dies in North San Diego County

Reality TV personality Kris Jenner's sister, Karen Houghton, died unexpectedly this week in northern San Diego County, Jenner disclosed Tuesday on social media.

"It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly," Jenner wrote on Instagram. "My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny."

Sheriff's deputies responding to a medical-aid call about 1:30 p.m. Monday arrived to find firefighters providing lifesaving measures to Houghton, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. The attempts to revive Houghton, 68, were unsuccessful, the news agency reported.

Houghton's cause of death was not immediately clear, though she seemed to have died of natural causes, according to TMZ.

Houghton, Jenner's only sister, was born three years after her now- famous sister. Both grew up in San Diego.

"She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter," Jenner wrote in her Instagram posting. "She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together."