Korean Woman Dies after Explosion in Newly Constructed Building in Tijuana

TIJUANA – A Korean woman died and two US citizens were injured after a gas leak explosion in an apartment complex on Angela Peralta Street in the 20 de Noviembre neighborhood in Tijuana.

According to the Tijuana Fire Department, the deafening roar that occurred around 10 p.m. was heard for miles around.

Several residents of the apartment are of American origin, who have recently come to the city to escape the rising cost of housing in San Diego, California. Inflation and the pandemic have caused more San Diegans to pack up and move to Tijuana.

One of the neighbors, who had only been living in the apartments for a week, remembered the victim, whose name has not yet been revealed by the authorities.

"She was a very quiet person, very pretty, she always spent a lot of time with her dog in the sun on the roof," said the man who decided not to give her name to TELEMUNDO 20, visibly affected by what happened.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In fact, according to several people interviewed by TELEMUNDO 20, they had only been living in the building for a short time.

Americans have demanded up to 20% more of the apartments and houses that exist in Tijuana during the pandemic, many of them driven by high rents in California and work at home that has been normalized.

The newly constructed building of the Punto Raíz real estate agency has 14 condominiums with 2 to 3 bedrooms, air conditioning, a roof garden, private parking and a community office area, as well as private security. It is located 4 miles from the border in front of the Peralta building.

According to Tijuana real estate experts, rents in Tijuana are three times lower than rents in San Diego. The United States Consulate in Tijuana told TELEMUNDO 20 that it is estimated that around one and a half million US citizens live in all of Mexico. However, the real estate sector assured that the figures have risen during the pandemic in Baja California. And the arrival of Americans is expanding throughout the city, not only in the so-called golden zone.