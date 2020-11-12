King Tides to Bring Massive Waves to San Diego County Coastal Communities This Week

King tides are forecasted to bring large waves to our beaches later this week and with it, the threat of possible beach erosion and street flooding.

San Diego County’s coastal communities are expected to be rocked by king tides Sunday and Monday that will bring waves that reach more than 6 feet in length.

King tides occur as a result of a stronger gravitational pull from the moon. When the moon, sun and earth and directly lined up, the moon creates a stronger gravitational pull – which is what will cause the massive tides this week, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

Parveen forecasted the waves to be at their peak early Sunday and Monday. She said this is when the waves may be at their highest:

8:20 a.m., Sunday – waves have the potential to reach 6.83 feet in length

8:58 a.m., Monday – waves have the potential to reach 6.81 feet in length.

These large tides offer insight on what our future tide levels could look like as sea levels rise.

Last year, king tides in Imperial Beach caused a bit of beach erosion and some street flooding. Coastal communities should brace themselves for similar results this week as the high tides move in.