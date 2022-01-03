King Tides Bring 7-Foot Swells to San Diego

Tides as high as 7 feet hit some San Diego County beaches on Monday due to a phenomenon known as king tides, which could cause flooding along the shoreline.

King tides occur as a result of a stronger gravitational pull from the moon. When the moon, sun and earth are directly lined up, the moon creates a stronger gravitational pull – which is what will cause the massive tides on Monday, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen.



"Any areas right on the coast that typically see flooding with this, you may see a little bit this morning," Parveen said.

The first swells were expected to reach San Diego County beaches at about 9 a.m. SkyRanger 7 captured huge swells hitting the windows of the popular beachside restaurant the Marine Room.

Extremely elevated tides have been known to cause flooding in places like Imperial Beach and the La Jolla shores and along some bays.

Scientists are using the king tides phenomenon to study the effects of sea level rise. While the king tides are high now, in the future, they could be typical waves for this area, researchers with UC San Diego say.

A project called the California King Tides Project managed by the California Coastal Commission asks for the community to submit photos of the king tide phenomenon for study. Find out more here.