‘King of Coke' paid cartel assassin to come to San Diego to kill a rival: DA

A man prosecutors described as a "longtime San Diego-based drug distributor who worked directly with Mexican counterparts" was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison on Monday.

Rodolfo "Rudy" Benjamin Silva, 44, trafficked cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to law enforcement. Specifically, he admitted supplying a drug mule with 114 pounds of methamphetamine and a kilo of fentanyl in 2022, all of which was seized in Oklahoma on its way to Indiana.

The self-styled "King of Cocaine" who also admitted during his sentencing that he threatened violence, and directed and used violence during the running of his criminal enterprise.

Silva also "assisted in bringing assassins known as 'sicarios' from Mexico" to San Diego for cartel enforcement, according to prosecutors, who told the sentencing judge in federal court on Monday that "Silva hired a sicario from Mexico to come to San Diego where that individual attempted to fatally shoot one of Silva’s rivals."

Silva could have been been sentenced for up to live in prison, as well as a $10 million fine.