King misses start with shoulder issue, Padres lose to Braves

Michael King was supposed to start Saturday's game in Atlanta. Shortly before first pitch, King was scratched due to right shoulder stiffness. The Padres think he slept awkwardly and this is not a long-term issue, which would be great news.

Without him the Friars were forced into a bullpen day, which didn't work out all that well in a 7-1 loss at Truist Park. Of course, it really doesn't matter who's on the mound if your offense keeps struggling to put any runs on the board.

San Diego's lone tally came in the 2nd inning on an RBI single from Manny Machado, who seems to be heating up. But, as a team the Padres went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, a situation that has consistently killed them during their recent struggles.

Sean Reynolds was tabbed to make the short-notice start. He got through 2.2 innings, the longest outing of his career, before running out of gas. Reynolds allowed a solo homer to Matt Olson and a double to Austin Riley and was replaced by Wandy Peralta, who couldn't keep the inherited runners where they were.

A pair of singles made it 3-1 and then the game methodically got away from the Padres. Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a 2-run homer off Alek Jacob in the 6th inning and Michael Harris II hit a 2-run single off Yuki Matsui in the 7th inning to cap the day's scoring.

The Padres can still win the series in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon with Dylan Cease on the mound against Spencer Schwellenbach.