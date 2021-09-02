‘Kindness Can Help Us': San Diego Teams Up With Lady Gaga's Foundation to Promote Good Will

In an effort to promote kindness among San Diegans this month, Mayor Todd Gloria teamed up with pop star Lady Gaga’s organization, the Born This Way Foundation, for a campaign to help residents kick off the month the right way.

The #BeKind21 campaign was launched in America’s Finest City on Wednesday to encourage the public to practice acts of kindness to each other. Whether that be a heartwarming compliment to a neighbor, helping someone pack their groceries or even picking up litter in the community, kindness comes in all shapes and forms and the city hopes residents will take the pledge through Sept. 21.

“I’m happy to have San Diego partner with the Born This Way Foundation to promote more kindness throughout our city,” Gloria said in a statement. “We’ve collectively experienced a number of traumatic events and circumstances over the last year. Kindness can help us get through these challenges with a sense that we're all in this together.”

Those who sign up for the campaign’s pledge will receive kindness tips, calendars and inspiration from the foundation’s partners. Participants may also be featured on the foundation’s Channel Kindness website, which focuses on sharing stories from the youth.

Created by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, the Born This Way Foundation aims to end stigmas about mental health illnesses and promote kindness in everyday life.

For more information on the #BeKind21 campaign and to take the pledge, click here.