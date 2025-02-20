Killer of Cal Fire Captain stabbed in her Ramona home still at large

San Diego County Sheriff’s investigators believe they know who killed 49-year old Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi. They just have to find that person.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies said they were called around 9 p.m. February 18, to a report of an assault at a home in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Road. The woman, identified by a family member as Capt. Rebecca "Becky" Marodi, was found with multiple stab wounds.

First responders attempted to resuscitate Marodi, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cal Fire Photo of Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi, who was killed in her home, Feb. 18, 2025.

Investigators say Marodi knew her attacker and called her death an act of domestic violence.

“I don’t know who is responsible, but it seems it was personal,” said Victoria Bradley, who knows Marodi’s mother. “I can’t even imagine what she’s going through. It’s just devastating, every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Bradley owns Ramona Family Naturals Market, a place where locals go to buy healthy foods, eat lunch and catch up with friends. Today some of her customers expressed disbelief that such a violent crime could happen in their town.

“I think at first when we heard it we were shocked. It’s a fire captain. You assume they’re safe,” said Kim Johnston who lives near the house where Marodi lived and died. “A little unsettling, I’d say, and not knowing who and that they haven’t found someone is scary,” she added.

Both women told NBC7 they’re confident detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will make an arrest soon.

Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi's home in Ramona is shown, Feb. 19, 2025.

Some of Captain Marodi’s colleagues on Wednesday spoke out about her tragic death. Cal Fire Battalion Chief Paul Selegue said he hopes people will follow her example. “She was never afraid to get involved with a person who needed help and she was always willing to extend herself to assist them.”