Old Town

Killed by a car near Old Town, now all there is for an ID is a photo and his tattoos

The victim was hit by a Lexus SUV on I-5 shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 and died at the scene

By City News Service

NBC 7

Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle a month ago on Interstate 5 near Presidio Park.

The man, who appeared to be 30 to 40 years old, was trying to cross the freeway north of Old Town Avenue when a northbound Lexus SUV hit him shortly before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

More San Diego Top Stories

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Campo politician ‘Wellman Simmonds' was actually Florida murderer Donald Santini

la jolla 13 hours ago

AUDIO: Pilot in deadly La Jolla plane crash told air traffic controllers he had no more fuel

He died at the scene, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The man, believed to have been of Hispanic or Middle Eastern descent, was 5 feet, 11 inches tall; weighed about 215 pounds; and had brown eyes and short black hair.

He also had two distinctive tattoos, one depicting the name "Margarita" in cursive letters , the "i" dotted with a heart; and the other an image of a crown over two script letters, the second an "R."

Anyone who might be able to help investigators identify the man is asked to call the medical examiner at 858-694-2905 and reference case No. 2023- 03316.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Old Town
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us