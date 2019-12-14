Kids Receive Toys, Clothes, Food As Part of ‘Toys For Joy’

Hundreds of deserving San Diego kids went home on Saturday with new toys, clothes, and full bellies after attending the annual Toys for Joy event.

The Toys for Joy was founded by the Rock Church senior pastor, Miles McPherson in 1996. The event gives out food and toys to families who are struggling financially this holiday season.

“It’s a big support because honestly sometimes you just can’t afford it. Families fall on hard times,” Monica Bennet, a mother who showed up to the event.

Out of San Diego’s 3.2 million residents, 450,000 people face food insecurity every day, out of this number 177,00 are children, according to the San Diego Hunger Coalition.

“There’s a lot of need for a lot of people, no matter what the economy is doing, there’s always going to be poor people and people in need,” said Pastor McPherson.

Toys for Joy was hosted at four locations across the county.

“We give away groceries, clothing, and they can get haircuts, and food,” Margaret Diggs with the Rock Church said, “So it’s just a full day of fun for the families.”

Last year, Toys for Joy donated over 17,000 toys, 7,000 grocery bags, and over 16,000 free lunches.

“Someone out there knows that we’re going through a rough time and they’re willing to give things to others,” Vanessa Salazar, a mom, said.