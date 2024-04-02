Kids picked up by police near Torrey Pines Elementary; Molotov cocktails components found

Three children in La Jolla were detained over the weekend by San Diego police, who later discovered the components needed to make firebombs, according to investigators with the San Diego Police Department's Metro Arston Strike Team (MAST).

The incident took place on Sunday after an alarm went off at the campus of Torrey Pines Elementary School in the 8300 block of Cliffridge Avenue. The school is located in the western hills overlooking La Jolla Shores.

When a patrol from SDPD's Northern Division arrived, officers heard voices inside the gym and then saw three "juveniles," as police described them, running away from the school and into a nearby canyon.

SDPD then called for assistance from ABLE, the police helicopter, to help them find the minors, who were located and then taken into custody.

While searching the school grounds, investigators said, they found what were described as the "components to make numerous Molotov cocktails."

The children were released into the custody of their parents. Police have not said, what, if any, charges they will face.

MAST is investigating the incident.