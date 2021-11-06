Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After SWAT Standoff in Chollas Creek

A 45-year-old armed man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping and other charges after a police chase and hours-long standoff in the Chollas Creek neighborhood, police said.

Adrian Lamont Brooks was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, weapons violations, violation of a domestic violence restraining order, committing a felony while on bail and evasion, according to Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The incident began at 7 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to the 5200 block of Rex Avenue after a 911 caller reported a man with a gun in the alley.

"As officers arrived, the suspect was seen leaving the area in a van with a woman passenger," the lieutenant said. "The woman yelled for help as they drove past police."

Believing a kidnapping was occurring, officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Sharki said. The driver led police on a lengthy pursuit through Mid-City and southeastern San Diego.

Officers used spike strips to bring the vehicle to a halt at 54th Street and Lea Street. The woman ran from the vehicle and officers took her to safety. Police said the woman was kidnapped by the driver.

"The driver refused to exit the vehicle for several hours," Sharki said.

The SDPD's Emergency Negotiation Team and SWAT team were called to help de-escalate and resolve the situation, the lieutenant said.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after noon, and a firearm was recovered during the incident, police said.

After the standoff, 54th Street was reopened to the public.