San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer met with some of those who were forced to evacuate a flooded East Village homeless shelter due to Thursday’s heavy rain.

More than 300 homeless people took refuge at the SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley following the downpour that put the local shelter under a few feet of water.

Some of them could see their belongings floating away.

MTS buses came to the shelter near the intersection of 16th Street and Newton Avenue to pick them up and take them to the temporary site.

“Sleeping is cots set up with a thin mattress and as many blankets as we need,” said Lucinda Shearer, who is staying at SDCCU Stadium. “Donations have been wonderful. It looks like a department store up there with all the clothes."

Socks and underwear are in dire need, but blankets, clothes, bottled water, and more can be donated.

It is unclear how long people will have to stay at the stadium, though the East Village shelter's owner hopes to have people moved back in within a week.

Faulconer toured the site with Bob McElroy, the CEO of the Alpha Project, a local non-profit that serves the homeless.

The Alpha Project runs the shelter that was flooded from Thursday’s rain. They, alongside city crews, provided initial aid in the quick move for the hundreds of people in need.

To donate, items can be dropped off at Gate C outside the stadium or you can learn more at the Alpha Project’s website.