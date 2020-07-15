Kenny Stills, NFL Receiver and La Costa Canyon High School Graduate, Arrested at Protest for Racial Justice

Houston Texans wide receiver and La Costa Canyon High School graduate Kenny Stills was arrested Tuesday in Louisville and faces a felony charge after participating in a protest at the home of Kentucky's attorney general.

Stills, was booked at 11:36 p.m. local time and charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, a felony, according to the Louisville jail's booking log.

He also was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. Stills was one of 87 people arrested after marching to the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron as part of a protest over the death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot eight times in Louisville on March 13 by plainclothes officers serving a no-knock search warrant for narcotics at her apartment. No drugs were found.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Lamont Washington told local media outlets that all the protesters, including Stills, were given the chance to leave Cameron's home before being arrested.

Louisville has seen weeks of protests over the shooting, and Cameron has faced scrutiny for not charging any of the three officers involved in Taylor's killing.

A longtime vocal supporter of social initiatives against racial prejudice and police brutality, Stills also participated in a march for Taylor last month at the state capitol in Kentucky. Last month, he attended George Floyd's funeral in Houston and later tweeted that "Sports are a distraction from the movement."

Last month on his Instagram account, Stills posted a picture of his new Black Lives Matter tattoo. The BLM tattoo runs from Stills right hip, down the side of his right leg.

After graduating from La Costa Canyon High School in Carlsbad in 2010, Stills attended the University of Oklahoma, before starting an NFL career that has seen him play of the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.